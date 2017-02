President Barack Obama speaks about passage of his jobs bill while standing by a dilapidated bridge during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday the Senate would hold votes on separate parts of President Barack Obama's jobs bill after it failed to advance in Congress, with a view of gaining some Republican support.

"We hope, moving forward, that perhaps by breaking it up Republicans will support it," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney told reporters after Democrat Obama's $447 billion jobs package was blocked in the Senate on Tuesday evening.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Will Dunham)