Johns Hopkins Hospital has agreed to pay $190 million to thousands of women who were secretly filmed by a doctor during gynecological exams.

The proposed settlement, announced Monday, came in a class action lawsuit filed last year in Baltimore city court over the conduct of Dr. Nikita Levy, who worked at the hospital for 25 years. He was accused of secretly filming and taking photos of more than 9,000 women, often using a camera hidden in a pen.

Levy committed suicide last year as authorities weighed whether or not to bring criminal charges against him.

Kim Hoppe, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said the settlement came after nearly a year of negotiations.

"It is our hope that this settlement helps those affected achieve a measure of closure," Hoppe said.

Jonathan Schochor, who represents the patients, said in a statement that the women were distraught over being filmed.

"Now, with this proposed settlement, we can begin the process of healing our community," he said.

The case is Jane Doe v. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore City Circuit Court, No. 24-C-13-1041.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Ted Botha)