NFL player Chad Johnson is shown in this police photograph released to Reuters August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Broward County Sheriff Department/Handout

MIAMI Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chad Johnson was charged on Wednesday with domestic battery for allegedly headbutting his wife Evelyn Lozada last month in south Florida.

The domestic violence charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in jail, the Broward County State Attorney's Office said.

It said Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday morning and was expected to file a written plea of not guilty.

The Dolphins terminated Johnson's contract about 24 hours after he was arrested in the battery case on August 11.

The arrest came just over a month after the former All-Star married VH1 reality star Lozada of the show "Basketball Wives."

The couple were sitting in a car in front of their house in Davie, about 20 miles north of Miami, when they got into an allegedly violent argument over a receipt for condoms that Lozada had found, police said at the time.

Lozada, who reportedly filed for divorce after the incident, suffered a cut to the forehead and was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, formerly went by the name Ochocinco.

Before joining the Miami Dolphins before the 2012 season, he played for the New England Patriots. For 10 years before joining the Patriots he was with the Cincinnati Bengals.

