U.S. President Barack Obama departs for travel to Nebraska from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Jordan's King Abdullah are holding a meeting at Andrews Air Force Base, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Obama and the U.S. ally were both at the military base before separate trips. The president is slated to depart shortly for Nebraska, where he is holding events to follow up on his State of the Union address.

