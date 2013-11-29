Ann Romney, wife of U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney, and their son Josh arrive to hear Mitt Romney deliver foreign policy remarks at the University of Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SALT LAKE CITY Josh Romney, the son of 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, took to Twitter on Friday to share his role in helping a family whose SUV had crashed into a house in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Romney, 38, tweeted a smiling photo of himself standing at the door of the vehicle following the accident on Thursday evening in Holladay.

The occupants of the sport utility vehicle - a couple and their two teenage children - were treated by paramedics for minor injuries, said Salt Lake City Unified Police Department spokesman Lieutenant Justin Hoyal.

Romney was driving home after Thanksgiving dinner and had stopped at an intersection when the SUV shot past his car at "highway speed" and careened into the kitchen of a house across the street, he said in a statement.

He opened the door on the driver's side and helped each occupant out, Romney said in his statement.

"What I did to help the people involved in the accident is what anyone else would do who witnessed such a potentially dangerous situation," said Romney.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV may have had a medical problem while behind the wheel, Hoyal said.

A man in the basement of the house was unhurt, said Hoyal. Police offered no other details about aid provided by Josh Romney at the scene.

Romney, one of the former Massachusetts governor's five sons, campaigned for his father during his failed 2012 run for the White House.

