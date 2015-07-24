BOSTON Massachusetts is testing a program that would enable profoundly deaf people to serve on juries in state courts with the help of sign-language interpreters, in an effort described by advocates for the deaf as the most extensive in the United States.

The program, which has so far been tested in eight of the state's 14 counties, aims to provide deaf Massachusetts residents summoned to jury duty with American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters from the moment they arrive at a courthouse, through jury selection and trial, officials said on Friday.

The program is expected to go into full operation statewide next year, said Heidi Reed, who heads the state's Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

"We wanted to ensure that affected jurors who used ASL would have the opportunity to go through the selection process and potentially serve on a jury," Reed said.

Previously, deaf people who were summoned for jury duty in the state had to specially request assistance or defer service. The state estimates that 1 percent of the population is deaf, with about 400 deaf people called for jury duty in a typical year.

The program appears to be the most extensive developed by a U.S. state to address juror service by deaf citizens, said Debra Patkin, an attorney with the National Association of the Deaf, a 135-year-old advocacy group.

"I know a lot of deaf and hard of hearing who are motivated to be involved as citizens. This is a wonderful opportunity for them to give back," Patkin said. "Other states should definitely see Massachusetts and learn how to proceed to make sure they are accommodating deaf individuals."

She noted that the Americans with Disabilities Act, passed in 1990, requires state courts to accommodate deaf jurors.

Some states provide interpreters in some cases, but Massachusetts is the first to provide one throughout the process without special scheduling, officials and advocates said.

Massachusetts' program relies on a group of 23 professional ASL interpreters with specialized legal training, whose current duties include interpreting for deaf witnesses, defendants or plaintiffs involved in legal actions around the state.

Reed was among the test jurors called, and said the experience helped her determine where in the courtroom was the most effective position for an interpreter and that in some instances screens would be needed to ensure that private conferences between a judge and juror could not be visually eavesdropped on.

(Reporting by Scott Malone)