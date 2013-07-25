Attorney General Eric Holder said on Thursday the Department of Justice would ask a federal court to reinstate its authority over Texas voting laws as part of a new Obama administration strategy to challenge state and local election laws it says discriminate by race.

There have been more challenges to the Voting Rights Act in the past two years than in the previous 45 years combined, culminating in the Supreme Court's decision in June striking down components of the historic law.

Following are some key moves by the Justice Department on voting rights:

July 2011 - A federal lawsuit accuses two Louisiana state agencies of failing to provide adequate voter registration services for people on food stamps, disability and Medicaid. Agency offices allegedly failed to ask clients regularly if they wanted to register to vote and to give them forms to do so.

November 2011 - Mississippi voters approve a voter ID initiative by a wide margin, but the Justice Department challenges the state, questioning whether the law would violate the Voting Rights Act.

December 2011 - The Department of Justice rejects a proposed South Carolina law requiring voters to have photo identification over concerns it would compromise the ability of minorities to vote. A federal court blocks the South Carolina law the following October.

March 2012 - The Justice Department objects to a Texas law passed in 2011 which required voters to present photo identification at the polls, saying it was unfair to minority voters. Texas sued the U.S. government, saying its measures were fair and the Justice Department had political motives.

In August 2012, a federal court panel in Washington unanimously finds that Texas's voter ID law discriminated against minority voters.

July 2012 - The Justice Department opens an investigation into whether Pennsylvania's new voter ID law, which required proof of identity to be able to vote, was discriminatory. In October, a state judge blocks Pennsylvania from implementing the measure until after the November election.

September 2012 - Florida election officials extend hours for polls during early voting days after the Department of Justice said the state's 2011 reduction of early voting days violated federal voting rights standards.

March 2013 - The Department of Justice's Inspector General releases a report critical of its own voting rights section, which finds a "disappointing lack of professionalism by some department employees over an extended period of time." Problems include Internet postings by its employees, using pseudonyms, which contained "heated political and even racist" comments and language. The report covered both the Bush and Obama administrations.

June 24 - The Department of Justice approves Virginia's Hanover County's application for a Voting Rights Act bailout, with officials saying the county had met all requirements, including a spotless decade-long record clean of Voting Rights Act violations. It is the last county in nation to be approved for such a bailout prior to the Supreme Court's decision just one day later.

June 25 - A divided Supreme Court strikes down sections of the Voting Rights Act used to determine which states and local governments had to receive preclearance from federal courts or the Justice Department before changing any voting rules.

July 25 - A District Court in Tampa dismisses a lawsuit challenging Florida's purge of voter rolls, finding that the Supreme Court's June decision rendered the case moot. Florida's Secretary of State says the state will resume removing voters from the lists.

