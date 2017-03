United States Attorney Loretta E. Lynch speaks during an announcement of the arrest of Abraxas J. (''A.J.'') Discala, CEO of OmniView Capital, and six co-conspirators for fraudulent market manipulation at the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn, New York July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will nominate Brooklyn prosecutor Loretta Lynch for his next attorney general at an event in the White House Roosevelt Room on Saturday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

Lynch, 55, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, has deep experience in both civil rights and corporate fraud cases.

She would be the first black woman to hold the job, if confirmed by the Senate.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)