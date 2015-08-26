Frazier Glenn Cross Jr, also known as Glenn Miller, sits in a Johnson County courtroom for a scheduling session in Olathe, Kansas, in this file photo taken April 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star/Pool/Files

OLATHE, Kan. Prosecutors presented witnesses, video and forensic evidence on Wednesday they said proved white supremacist Frazier Glenn Cross fatally shot three people outside two Jewish centers in Kansas last year.

Prosecutors said they expected to rest their case on Thursday after presenting one more witness in the jury trial of Cross, 74, a former senior member of the Ku Klux Klan, who is representing himself and has promised to take the stand.

Cross, also known as Glenn Miller, could be sentenced to death if convicted of the April 2014 fatal shootings of Reat Underwood, 14, and his grandfather William Corporon, 69, outside the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, as well as Terri LaManno, 53, outside the Jewish retirement home in Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri.

Cross had told the judge that Jews are guilty of genocide against white people and have unfair control of both the media and financial institutions. None of the victims was Jewish.

Cross is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at three other people. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Corporon and Underwood were shot in Corporon's car in a parking lot outside the community center. Shortly afterward, LaManno was shot while she was visiting her mother at a retirement home nearby.

An Overland Park Police Department investigator showed a video on Wednesday of what he said was Cross' car arriving at the Jewish center. Someone can be seen on the video firing a shotgun into a vehicle that matches Corporon's.

A weapons and ammunition analyst for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office testified that shell casings found at the two murder scenes were fired from guns found in Cross' car. A crime lab technician testified that DNA from brain tissue spattered on Cross' car matched that of Corporon.

Cross asked few questions of witnesses on Wednesday, many objected to by prosecutors as irrelevant, and read a book at the defense table during some testimony.

Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan has repeatedly admonished Cross for expressing his views instead of asking questions of witnesses.

