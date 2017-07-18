FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's cyber security center says has never certified Kaspersky products
#Technology News
July 18, 2017 / 9:41 AM / a day ago

Britain's cyber security center says has never certified Kaspersky products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A general view of the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow July 29, 2013.Sergei Karpukhin

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said on Tuesday it had never certified products from Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab.

"The NCSC certifies products through a range of initiatives, and vendors apply to have their products certified via one of our accredited lab partners," the NCSC, which is part of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping security agency, said.

"We certify products through a range of initiatives, but the NCSC has never had products listed from Kaspersky," it said.

After a U.S. government move to restrict its activities, Kaspersky Lab said it had fallen victim to U.S.-Russia global sparring.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden

