Teenage sweethearts from Kentucky who ran away from home two weeks ago are suspected of carrying out a multi-state crime spree, stealing several vehicles and cashing stolen checks, a law enforcement official said on Saturday.

Cheyenne Phillips, 13, and boyfriend Dalton Hayes, 18, of Grayson County, in western Kentucky, disappeared around Jan. 3rd, when Phillips' father reported her missing, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office said.

Over the past two weeks, the pair are suspected of stealing three vehicles, two with firearms inside, using phony checks and destroying property, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said Saturday.

"I believe they are a danger. Not because they are going to take the guns and go out in a blaze of glory or anything like that," Chaffins said. "But the longer they are on the run, the more dangerous the situations becomes."

The crime spree began around Jan. 11, when the pair is suspected of stealing a car in Kentucky and driving it across a cattle farm, causing thousands of dollars in property damage, the sheriff's office said.

The second stolen car, a red Toyota truck with a firearm inside, helped the couple flee some 600 miles to South Carolina, where surveillance video captured them at a Walmart store, the sheriff's office said.

The truck was found abandoned Wednesday in Henry County, Georgia, outside of Atlanta, local police said.

"A Silver 2001 Toyota Tundra Pick up was reported stolen within walking distance from the abandoned vehicle," Henry County Police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

That truck had two firearms inside, authorities said.

Police in Manning, South Carolina, said Hayes and Phillips used stolen checks during their stop at Walmart.

Sheriff Chaffins took issue with some reports labeling the teens a "Bonnie and Clyde" after the Great Depression-era couple killed by officers in 1934 following a violent crime spree.

"They have committed no violent crimes or physically harmed anyone," Sheriff Chaffins said.

"But they're going to get caught, there's no question," he said, adding that Hayes, as the adult, was influencing the decisions of the 13-year-old girl.

"We want to ensure they are detained without incident," he added.

Hayes' mother Tammy Martin told local broadcaster WHAS she thought her son's girlfriend was 19-years-old.

It was unclear what charges the pair might face once they are found.

