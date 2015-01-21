LOUISVILLE A doctor with offices in Kentucky and Indiana was charged on Wednesday with causing the deaths of five patients by unlawfully distributing pain medications, prosecutors said.

Jaime Guerrero, 47, who has offices in Louisville, Kentucky, and Jeffersonville, Indiana, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Kentucky on 32 counts, including dispensing Oxycodone, Methadone and Hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate need, prosecutors said. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Five patients died from 2010 to 2012 after Guerrero issued the prescriptions, prosecutors said. They claim he illegally prescribed medications to 30 patients from December 2009 to last May.

The doctor also faces charges that he submitted false claims to insurance providers. Records show that he allegedly saw more than 100 patients a day on three separate occasions and billed for services that were not provided, prosecutors said.

Guerrero also is accused of instructing a staff member who was not a licensed counselor to provide drug education classes and counseling and bill for services rendered while Guerrero was out of the office.

Along with possible life in prison, Guerrero faces a fine of $2.75 million. An attorney for Guerrero was not immediately available for comment.

