A Kentucky woman was in jail on Wednesday after authorities caught her trying to shoplift merchandise while her son took part in a "Shop with a Cop" event.

Police in Manchester, Kentucky, arrested Samantha Henson, 26, on Tuesday night and charged her with theft by unlawful taking under $500.

In "Shop with a Cop" programs, which are meant to build positive relationships between the community and police officers, disadvantaged children are given a small amount of money to go on an outing with police and shop for Christmas presents for their family and friends.

Security personnel at the Walmart in Manchester, about 100 miles southeast of Lexington, noticed the woman concealing items under her clothes during the event. They alerted the police, who were there to help more than 80 children with their holiday shopping.

The arresting officer, Jeff Couch, said he found earrings and other jewelry on Henson. He valued the merchandise at about $40.

Henson is being held in the Clay County Detention Center.

(Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Kentucky; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Mohammad Zargham)