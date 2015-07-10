LOUISVILLE, Ky. A northern Kentucky teenager was struck and killed by a train while jogging on railroad tracks near his home while wearing headphones, a county sheriff's office said on Friday.

Elijah Wagers, 14, a freshman-to-be who planned to play football at Walton-Verona High School, was killed on Thursday night, Boone County Sheriff’s spokesman said Tom Scheben, spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Witnesses said Wagers was wearing headphones while running down the tracks near his Verona, Kentucky, home when he was hit, Scheben said.

Wagers enrolled in the district last year after being home schooled and was a great student, said Kim Chevalier, assistant superintendent for Walton-Verona Independent Schools.

The high school, about 20 miles south of Cincinnati, planned to open its doors Friday afternoon and make school staff, counselors and a psychiatrist available for students.

"It's a huge tragedy for us," Chevalier said in a telephone interview.

Wagers was struck by a CSX Corp. train, CSX spokeswoman Kaitlyn Barrett said. The railroad is investigating the matter and has resumed operations on the tracks, she said.

(Reporting by Steve Bittenbender)