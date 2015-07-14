LOUISVILLE, Ky. Kentucky's governor issued a state of emergency on Tuesday, one day after flash flooding killed two people, left six missing and potentially destroyed 150 houses in Johnson County.

More storms were forecast for Tuesday evening as officials in the county, located about 125 miles east of Louisville, continued cleanup and rescue efforts. Elsewhere, flooding damaged about 60 homes in Rowan County, also in the eastern part of the state.

Governor Steve Beshear issued the blanket declaration to help determine what assistance the counties will need to recover.

"We will work with our local and federal partners to measure damage and make sure each community has access to appropriate resources," he said in a release.

A man drowned on Monday night after getting out of his car on a flooded road in the Johnson County community of Flat Gap, about 125 miles east of Lexington, authorities said. The second victim was an elderly woman discovered by another woman, who was checking her family's property and came across the body in a debris field.

Authorities had earlier reported seven people missing, but dropped that number after discovery of the second body. The missing people range in age from 22 to 74 years.

"It doesn't bode well as far as optimism goes," Kentucky State Police Captain Sean Welch said about the lack of response from those still reported missing.

The flooding, caused by strong storms that pummeled the Ohio Valley region from Monday afternoon and into early on Tuesday, washed homes off their foundations and threw vehicles on top of one another. Authorities said seven people were missing although that number could change as communications in the area improve. Most of the damage occurred within an 8-mile stretch.

Nearly 50 members of the Kentucky National Guard as well as authorities from surrounding counties were helping local officials conduct searches and check on residents, authorities said. In addition, authorities had already conducted about 50 rescues by Tuesday morning.

Gary McClure, the Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management director, estimated that about 150 homes were damaged, all within an 8-mile stretch.

(Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Will Dunham, Ben Klayman and Sandra Maler)