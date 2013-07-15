U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry makes a statement to the media regarding his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (not pictured) in Bandar Seri Begawan July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

Police have arrested a man after he was seen taking a photograph of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's home in Boston.

Authorities found a pellet gun in the man's car parked near the house and arrested the man on Sunday for having an open container of alcohol, Kerry spokesman Glen Johnson said in a statement.

Kerry was not at home at the time. State Department security officers called police after the man was spotted taking a picture of a window in Kerry's house, Johnson said.

Kerry was in Boston visiting his wife, philanthropist and heiress Teresa Heinz Kerry, at a hospital where she was recovering after a seizure.

