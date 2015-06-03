A medical helicopter with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at Geneva airport, Switzerland June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was out of bed and began physical therapy on Wednesday, a day after surgery to repair a fracture in his right leg, the State Department said.

"He had a good night. Was up early today and started physical therapy," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said at a news briefing.

Kerry, 71, broke his right femur on Sunday while cycling a portion of the Tour de France route in the Haute Savoie region of France, raising questions about how deeply he may be involved in Iran nuclear talks ahead of a self-imposed June 30 deadline.

Kerry's surgeon said on Tuesday his recovery was not expected to interfere with his official duties.

Harf did not comment on exactly when Kerry might resume involvement in Iran nuclear talks but stuck to her comments on Monday that he expected to be back in the negotiating room by the end of the month.

