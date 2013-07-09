U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry board a second plane after their original aircraft had mechanical problems at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Paul J. Richards/Pool

WASHINGTON The health of Teresa Heinz Kerry, the wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, continues to improve and doctors have ruled out a heart attack, stroke or brain tumor as causing her "seizure-like" symptoms, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Kerry will travel briefly to Washington on Tuesday to open this week's U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue meetings, Glen Johnson, a State Department official who is his personal spokesman, said in a statement released by the department.

Heinz Kerry, 74, was taken a hospital on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket on Sunday and then flown in her own plane to be treated at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital, where she remains.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Brunnstrom)