John Kerry is pictured with his wife Teresa Heinz-Kerry after being sworn-in as U.S. Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (not pictured) during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Teresa Heinz Kerry's condition continues to improve and doctors have ruled out a heart attack, stroke or brain tumor as causing the "seizure-like" symptoms suffered by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's wife, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Heinz Kerry, 74, was taken to a hospital on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket on Sunday and then flown in her own plane to be treated at Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital, where she remains.

Kerry has stayed in Boston since his wife's illness but will travel briefly to Washington on Tuesday to attend a dinner in connection with this week's U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue meetings, the department said.

While he plans to be at the opening session of the annual talks on Wednesday, Kerry could return to Boston in which case his deputy, Bill Burns, would take his place at the talks, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Earlier, Glen Johnson, a State Department official who acts as Kerry's personal spokesman, said Heinz Kerry's health was improving.

"Teresa Heinz Kerry continues to improve and remains in fair condition at Massachusetts General Hospital, while doctors seek the cause of seizure-like symptoms she experienced on Sunday," Johnson said in the statement released by the State Department.

"As evaluations continue, she, Secretary of State John Kerry, and their family are deeply grateful that physicians have ruled out a variety of possible triggers or other ailments, including heart attack, stroke, or a brain tumor," he added.

Heinz Kerry, a philanthropist and heiress, was born in the southern African nation of Mozambique and was married to Republican Pennsylvania Senator John Heinz III, an heir to the Heinz food fortune, until his death in a 1991 helicopter crash.

In 1995, she married Kerry, who at the time was a Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts, on Nantucket.

Kerry's second wife, Heinz Kerry is the chairman of the Heinz Endowments and the Heinz Family Philanthropies. She is active in environmental issues, has served on numerous boards and has been awarded 10 honorary degrees, according to the Heinz Endowment.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Brunnstrom and Paul Simao)