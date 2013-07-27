John Kerry is pictured with his wife Teresa Heinz-Kerry after being sworn-in as U.S. Secretary of State by U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (not pictured) during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington, in this file February 6, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry's wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry, walked out of a Boston rehabilitation hospital on Saturday, nearly three weeks after suffering a seizure, and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Department said on Saturday.

Heinz Kerry, a philanthropist and heiress, was rushed to a local hospital on July 7 after a seizure at the couple's vacation home on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket and was then taken to Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital.

Four days later, after doctors ruled out a heart attack, a stroke and a brain tumor as the cause of her symptoms, she was moved to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, which she left on Saturday.

"Doctors said they expect Mrs. Heinz Kerry to complete a full recovery at home after some limited out-patient treatment," Glen Johnson, a State Department official who serves as Kerry's personal spokesman, said in a written statement.

"Mrs. Heinz Kerry has resumed routine family activities, and looks forward to the same with her civic works after a period of rest," he added.

Heinz Kerry chairs the Heinz Endowments and the Heinz Family Philanthropies. She was born in Mozambique and was married to Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senator John Heinz, an heir to the Heinz food fortune, until his 1991 death in a helicopter crash.

She married Kerry in 1995 while he was a Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Cooney)