WASHINGTON Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman said on Wednesday he would appeal a state court ruling that invalidated his decision to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to pass through the state.

The District Court of Lancaster County earlier on Wednesday upheld landowners' objections to the Keystone decision having been made by Heineman rather than the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Peter Cooney)