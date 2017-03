A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

WASHINGTON The House of Representatives next week will take up the Senate's bill on the long-pending Keystone XL pipeline "and send it to the presidents desk," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

The Senate passed its legislation on Thursday. Obama is expected to veto the bill.

