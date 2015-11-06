U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks towards U.S. President Barack Obama (L) as Obama speaks about the Keystone XL oil pipeline, at the White House in Washington November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday said one key factor in his department's decision to reject TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline was the project's environmental impact.

"The critical factor in my determination was this: moving forward with this project would significantly undermine our ability to continue leading the world in combating climate change," Kerry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, editing by David Alexander)