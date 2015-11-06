WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department said on Friday that rejecting the controversial Keystone XL pipeline has strengthened U.S. standing as a global leader to fight climate change.

“The extent to which the United States takes action and is understood to be a leader is directly correlated to the United States' effectiveness in encouraging other countries to step up and take strong action on climate change," a State Department official told reporters.

(Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese)