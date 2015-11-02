U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to reporters after signing the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House on Monday said it continues to expect that President Barack Obama will make a decision on whether to grant a permit to TransCanada Corp for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline before he leaves office in January 2017.

"Our expectation at this point is that the president will make a decision before the end of his administration on the Keystone pipeline, but when exactly that will be, I don't know at this point," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling on Air Force One.

Asked whether the decision could come this year, Earnest said: "It's possible - it's also possible it could happen next year."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)