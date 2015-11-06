German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Building the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada would have encouraged so-called dirty oil with harmful environmental impacts, the White House said on Friday, following the Obama administration's rejection of TransCanada Corp's project.
"To build a pipeline project that would incentivize the extraction of some of the dirtiest oil on the planet" would undermine the administration's climate change plan, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing, adding that State Department reviewers of the proposal were mindful of upcoming climate change talks in Paris.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sandra Maler)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.