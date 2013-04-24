Tobias Summers, accused kidnapper and child molester, is shown in this undated FBI photo. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

LOS ANGELES A convicted felon suspected in the kidnapping and rape of a 10- year-old California girl who was snatched from her Los Angeles bedroom last month was arrested early on Wednesday in Mexico, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Tobias Dustin Summers, also a reputed member of a white supremacist street gang in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, was wanted on 37 criminal counts stemming from the March 27 kidnapping, the FBI said.

The girl was abducted from her home in the middle of the night, driven to various locations in two vehicles and raped before being dropped off near a hospital, according to police.

A passerby who saw her wandering barefoot with cuts and bruises outside a coffee shop watched over her until police were summoned.

Authorities did not immediately provide details of the location and circumstances of Summers' capture, but FBI spokeswoman Lourdes Arocho in Los Angeles confirmed he was taken into custody in Mexico early on Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said about three weeks ago that Summers was seen in surveillance video images crossing a foot bridge into Mexico.

Los Angeles-based CBS Radio affiliate KNX reported that the fugitive was found at a Mexican drug rehabilitation center after FBI agents in San Diego received tips.

Summers was indicted earlier this month on one count each of kidnapping a minor, kidnapping to commit another crime and first-degree burglary, plus 34 counts of various sex offenses.

His accused accomplice, 29-year-old Daniel Martinez, who was charged with one count each of kidnapping and burglary, was arrested on March 31.

Police have said Summers, who is in his thirties, has a lengthy criminal history and had served prison terms for robbery, kidnapping, explosives possession and theft. He was most recently released from state custody in July 2012 under a program designed to ease prison overcrowding in California.

