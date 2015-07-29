SAN FRANCISCO A retired college professor in Arizona has been charged with the 1990 abduction of her daughter from the San Francisco area, prosecutors said.

Valerie Berry, 56, took the girl, who was a toddler at the time, from Santa Clara County to Phoenix in violation of a court order granting visitation rights to the child's father, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Berry changed both her and her daughter's names and Social Security numbers and evaded authorities for about 2-1/2 decades before being arrested in Phoenix on Tuesday under the alias of Aleks Kelsi Webster.

If convicted, Berry could face three years in prison, prosecutors said.

"Taking a child is wrong," Deputy District Attorney James Cahan said. "The father's loss, so sudden and then for so long, spurred this office to continue this 25-year search to its end."

Prosecutors said Berry had previously vanished for three months with her daughter in 1987 before the couple reconciled. In the following year, as the couple moved toward divorce, Berry alleged that the father had molested their daughter, according to prosecutors. Those claims were found to be unsubstantiated, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the daughter has been found elsewhere in the United States. Prosecutors did not identify the daughter, who is now an adult.

The Arizona Republic newspaper reported that Berry worked as a teaching assistant at Arizona State University while attending graduate school. She then became a part-time coordinator of a grant-funded research project and a part-time instructor in its design school for several years, the paper reported.

