DENVER Officials in Colorado issued a child-abduction alert late on Thursday for a 5-month-old girl they said was kidnapped in Oklahoma by a woman described as claiming to have had a vision of the infant dying within two days.

The so-called amber alert said Olivia Smith was abducted at about midday in Kingfisher County near the central Oklahoma town of Cashion, and that the 48-year-old suspect, Cindy Findley, was possibly headed for Salt Lake City, Utah, by way of Colorado.

"Suspect has a mental condition and made comments about having a vision of the child dying in two days," the alert said, adding that Findley was driving a sport utility vehicle with Texas plates and was accompanied by another woman in her 40s.

The alert, which was sent to cell phones, urged people with information on the case to contact the Kingfisher County sheriff's office or dial 911, the emergency number.

Traci Tate of the county's emergency dispatch center said the infant was taken from her grandmother's home, and that Findley is believed to be the child's great-aunt.

