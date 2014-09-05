WASHINGTON A flight headed to Beijing was forced to turn back to Washington's Dulles International Airport after a mother on board was accused of kidnapping her son amid a custody dispute, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.Two hours after United Airlines Flight 897 took off on Thursday afternoon, while the flight was over Canada, the FBI alerted pilots to the attempted kidnapping and requested that flight be returned. The plane arrived back at Dulles around 5 p.m. local time.United in a statement confirmed that the plane returned to Dulles "at the request of law enforcement."

The child, a young boy, arrived back at the airport with his mother, who was taken into custody, and grandmother, who was not detained. The boy has been reunited with his father, an FBI spokeswoman said.

The mother faces charges of international parental kidnapping, according to the FBI.

