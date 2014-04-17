ATLANTA Authorities have arrested another suspect in the gang-related abduction of a North Carolina prosecutor's father.

Quantavious Thompson was taken into custody late on Wednesday in Atlanta, the FBI said in a statement. He made an initial court appearance on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Atlanta.

Thompson, who is either 18 or 19 years old, is one of eight people accused in the kidnapping of Frank Janssen from his Wake Forest home on April 5. Janssen, 63, was held hostage until he was rescued by federal agents in Atlanta four days later.

Janssen's daughter is a Raleigh, North Carolina, prosecutor who helped send Blood gang member Kelvin Melton to prison for life.

Melton, 49, was among six people charged in the case last week. He is charged with using a mobile phone smuggled into his prison cell to send instructions to his alleged co-conspirators on how to kill Janssen and dispose of his body.

It is not yet known whether a $25,000 reward offered by the FBI was a factor in Thompson's arrest, the agency said.

Another suspect, Jakym Camel Tibbs, remains at large, according to the FBI. Prosecutors announced charges against him on Wednesday.

Five of the suspects charged in the case were ordered held without bail.

They are expected to be extradited in the coming weeks to North Carolina where the case will be tried. The sixth, Melton, remains in prison.

(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Kevin Gray and Lisa Shumaker)