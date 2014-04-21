WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Federal agents on Monday arrested a man in Pennsylvania wanted in the kidnapping of a North Carolina prosecutor's father, the FBI said.

Jakym Tibbs, 20, is among eight people charged with plotting to snatch the prosecutor's father, Frank Janssen, from his home in North Carolina this month and holding him hostage for four days in Atlanta until he was rescued.

Janssen's daughter is a Raleigh, North Carolina, prosecutor whose identity has not been disclosed. She helped send Bloods gang member Kelvin Melton, who was also charged in the father's abduction, to prison for life in 2012.

Authorities said Melton arranged the kidnapping from his prison cell using a contraband mobile phone, which is an increasing concern for law enforcement as prisoners use them to intimidate witnesses, direct drug deals and plan escapes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation offered a reward of up to $25,000 last week for tips leading to the arrest of Tibbs and another suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Federal agents took Tibbs into custody Monday morning at a home in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and he was due in federal court there later in the day, the FBI said.

"It is too soon to determine whether the reward offered played a role in his capture," FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said in a statement.

The other fugitive, Quantavious Thompson, 18, was arrested on Wednesday in Decatur, Georgia, the FBI said. All eight suspects have been arrested.

