An Ohio man accused of taking his 5-year-old son from his mother's house in Alabama and living with him under false identities for 13 years has been indicted on 32 charges, including six counts of kidnapping, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Bobby Hernandez, 53, was arrested earlier this month in Cleveland after his now 18-year-old son began applying for college and was located in a national database for missing children, police have said.

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County indicted Hernandez on more than two dozen felony charges, including interference with custody, tampering with records and forgery, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Hernandez selfishly deprived this child of his mother, and the mother her child," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty said in a statement. “This indictment should send a strong message to anyone considering stealing their child.”

The case came to light after the boy, who was found unharmed, used an incorrect Social Security number for his college applications, police in Alabama said earlier this month.

Hernandez did not have custody of his son when the boy's mother reported him missing in 2002, authorities said.

