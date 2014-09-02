ALBUQUERQUE N.M. A 24-year-old Albuquerque father was stabbed to death at a gas station while attempting to retrieve his infant son from the car of a man who had earlier driven off with the child, authorities said on Tuesday.

The accused killer, 32-year-old Michael Fox, had offered the child's parents and a female acquaintance a ride home from a party outside of Albuquerque on Monday, then kicked the couple out of the car and drove off with the baby, according to a criminal complaint.

The infant's mother called police, who issued an Amber Alert for the infant as a missing and endangered child, the complaint added.

Relatives of the frantic parents were later able to reach the woman who remained in the car, who authorities said was being beaten by the driver, and tracked them down to an Albuquerque gas station.

The infant's father, Kenneth Boyd, headed there to retrieve the child, and was stabbed as he confronted the driver. Boyd was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The child was not harmed, according to local media reports.

Fox was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Albuquerque District Attorneys Office spokeswoman Kayla Anderson said Fox was being held without bond pending an initial court appearance later on Tuesday.

"After the hearing, the case will be transferred to our office where it will be determined if the case will be brought before a grand jury," Anderson said, adding there was no immediate word on a motive for the incident.

Anderson said prosecutors were reviewing whether to add kidnapping charges against Fox. Prosecutors could not immediately clarify the relationship between him and the couple, or whether they knew each other before the incident.

