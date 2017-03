Joseph Naso is pictured in this undated file booking photograph released to Reuters on April 14, 2011 by the Washoe County Sheriff's office. REUTERS/Washoe County Sheriff's office/Handout/Files

SAN RAFAEL, California A jury recommended the death penalty on Tuesday for an elderly former photographer convicted in the 1970s murders of four Northern California prostitutes, all with matching first and last initials.

Joseph Naso, 79, was found guilty of four counts of first degree murder in August. The jury could have recommended the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

