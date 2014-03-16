William Styler (L), Nancy Styler (C) and Kathy Carpenter are seen in this picture combination of undated booking photos released by the Pitkin County Sheriff's Department in Aspen, Colorado. REUTERS/Pitkin County Sheriff's Department/Handout via Reuters

DENVER A third person was arrested Saturday in connection with the murder of an Aspen, Colorado, socialite whose body was found inside her home in the chic ski resort town last month, police said.

Kathy Carpenter, 56, was being held without bond pending the filing of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the killing of Nancy Pfister, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said in a statement.

Pfister, 57, whose late parents co-founded the Buttermilk Ski area west of town, was found slain inside her Aspen home on February 26.

Five days after the discovery of Pfister's body, police arrested William Styler, 65, a retired physician, and his 62-year-old wife, Nancy, on first-degree murder charges.

Police said the couple moved to Aspen from the Denver area last November and had rented Pfister's home while she traveled abroad.

Pfister was in Australia in January when she posted on Facebook that she was returning to Aspen because her tenants were not paying rent and utilities, according to the Aspen Daily News.

Authorities have not said how Pfister died, nor disclosed a possible motive for the slaying. It is the first homicide case in Pitkin County since 2001, the sheriff's office said.

The Aspen Times newspaper reported on Saturday that Carpenter worked at a local bank and was the one who discovered Pfister's body.

The Pfister family is well known in Aspen, a tony ski resort town that is a getaway for Hollywood celebrities and other wealthy visitors.

Nancy Pfister's father, Art, was a local rancher who along with his wife, Betty, co-founded the Buttermilk ski area in the late 1950s.

Buttermilk is one of the four mountains that comprise the Aspen/Snowmass ski resort complex, and the area has hosted numerous competitions including ESPN's X Games.

The Stylers will be formally charged on March 17, the sheriff said, and Carpenter will make her first court appearance the same day.

