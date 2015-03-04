SEATTLE Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's childhood home in Washington state is on sale for $400,000, complete with drawings he made on the bedroom wall, a realtor said on Wednesday.

Cobain rose to fame as the lead singer and songwriter of Nirvana, arguably the defining band of the grunge era that dominated rock music, and elements of popular culture, for several years in the 1990s.

Nirvana broke through to mainstream success with "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the first single from the band's second album, "Nevermind," released in 1991.

The 1,522-square-foot Craftsman-style bungalow in Aberdeen, about 100 miles southwest of Seattle, was re-listed this week at $100,000 less than its price in September 2013, according to Aberdeen Realty Inc, the company representing the sellers.

Cobain lived in the home when he was a few months old until he was 9, when his parents separated, and then again from age 16 until about 20, according to a profile of the home by The Agency, a California real estate firm.

Some of its furniture and decor has been preserved, including marks and drawings Cobain made on the walls, a rug in his room and a family dining table, and a hole he punched in a wall as a teen, almost breaking his hand, the California firm said.

Cobain was 27 years old when he shot himself on April 5, 1994, at his home in Seattle. His body was discovered three days later.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Eric Beech)