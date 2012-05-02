SAN RAFAEL, California A California teenager arrested for a drive-by shooting has also been charged with stealing a Lamborghini sports car owned by a celebrity chef in an acrobatic heist last year worthy of a Hollywood film stunt.

Max Wade, 17, of San Rafael, was arraigned on Tuesday as an adult in Marin County Superior Court on two counts of attempted murder as well as commercial burglary and other charges related to a spectacular car-theft escapade last year.

In March 2011, San Francisco police said a man standing on the roof of a high-end automobile dealership rappelled into the building's showroom and roared off in a canary yellow Lamborghini Spyder Gallardo, worth an estimated $200,000.

Video cameras captured the convertible, owned by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, a few days later crossing the Golden Gate Bridge.

The theft went unsolved for more than a year until detectives investigating an unrelated drive-by shooting north of San Francisco unexpectedly discovered the stolen car late last week parked in a storage locker along with the motorcycle used in the shooting, sheriff's Sergeant Mark Hale said.

"It was a nice surprise," Hale said.

Wade is accused of opening fire on a pickup truck occupied by a young couple on April 13. The teenager was carrying a loaded handgun when he was arrested on Saturday by police who had staked out the storage locker, Hale said.

The couple, who suffered only minor injuries, said the motorcycle-riding gunman, dressed in black, fired five or six shots into their parked truck at close range.

Wade, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and a light beard, appeared with a private attorney before a judge on Tuesday. The judge set bail at $2 million and ordered Wade back to court on May 10 to enter a plea.

He faces a possible sentence of life prison if convicted of attempted murder.

(Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric Walsh)