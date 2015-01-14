Lava flow from the Kilauea volcano is pictured having breached a fence but stopped feet away from a transfer station outside the village of Pahoa on Hawaii's Big Island December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Karin Stanton

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii The leading edge of lava from a volcano that threatened a village on Hawaii's Big Island has stalled in recent days, but officials warned on Tuesday that offshoots of molten rock could threaten the area if they advance from higher elevations.

As of Tuesday morning, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reported the front edge of lava from the Kilauea Volcano's June 27 eruption was about a half mile upslope of the main intersection of Pahoa Village's two roads, granting a measure of relief to wary residents.

But the river of molten rock is still active, with breakouts within 300 yards of the stalled flow front, as well as about a mile upslope from the flow front, posing potential long-term risks, said USGS spokeswoman Janet Babb.

"Any of these breakouts, if they remain active, could head toward the community of Pahoa," Babb said. "Even if lava doesn't flow directly into the town, it could cross Highway 130 and isolate Pahoa, which is still an impact to the community."

The main front, as well as a south margin breakout, had not advanced over the last week, she said.

The two breakouts along the north margin roughly one mile upslope remain active and have advanced some 20 yards in a northeast direction over the last 24 hours. There was no immediate threat to the public.

Many businesses in Pahoa Village shut their doors when the June 27 flow from Kilauea volcano appeared headed directly toward the old plantation town.

However, the flow has stalled twice within 700 yards of the main highway, which links more than 10,000 residents with the rest of the island.

The first finger of lava was aimed at residential and commercial buildings but stopped in late October. The second finger fizzled before it reached the town's only shopping center, which includes a grocery store, medical clinic, gas station and restaurants.

A roughly 150-acre brushfire ignited late on Tuesday but was contained in a pre-dug containment zone and did not threaten people or property, officials said.

In November, lava flow incinerated a house that had been evacuated.

"Overall, the mood is shifting to positive," said Mark Hinshaw, president of Mainstreet Pahoa Association, a local commerce group. Once the risk is diminished, we hope that businesses will open up again."

