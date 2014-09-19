Selena Gomez reveals Instagram addiction, low self-esteem
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
ATLANTA A judge has dismissed a $30 million federal lawsuit by a celebrity hair stylist who accused rapper and former "American Idol" judge Nicki Minaj of stealing his designs for the colorful wigs that helped boost her career.
Although the wigs Minaj wore are "unique and distinctive in the ordinary sense of the word," they were not recognizable by the public as having been designed by Terrence Davidson, the stylist who brought the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Harold Murphy ruled Thursday.
Davidson, whose celebrity clients include singers Patti LaBelle and Jennifer Hudson, began working for Minaj in 2010 and designed her wigs for high-profile events worldwide, said the suit filed in Atlanta last February.
The rapper also wore Davidson-designed wigs in a music video for the song "Super Bass," according to the lawsuit. One of Minaj's best-known wigs is called the "Pink Upper Bun." When Davidson stopped working for Minaj more than a year ago, the pop star began copying his wig designs and selling them online, he alleged.
Davidson's representatives claim it is the first-ever intellectual property lawsuit over wigs. They did have an immediate comment Thursday on the suit’s dismissal.
