WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Tuesday said he wouldn't offer any insight on President Barack Obama's Federal Reserve chairman selection process, and he said the decision making is strictly done within the White House's oval office.

Lew, in an interview on CNBC, declined to discuss who will be the next Fed chair and said the president will make the decision "as soon as he is ready."

(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn Editing by W Simon)