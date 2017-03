TRIPOLI A tanker that loaded oil at a Libyan rebel port is on its way back to Libya after U.S. Navy forces seized it, the Libyan government said on Monday.

The crew is safe and would be dealt with in line with Libyan and international law, the government said in a statement, thanking the United States and Cyprus for their efforts to secure the tanker.

(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)