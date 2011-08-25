WASHINGTON The credit quality of large loans that U.S. and foreign banks as well as non-bank institutions were committed to make in 2011 improved for the second consecutive year, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.

The Fed and three other regulators issued that finding in their annual Shared National Credits Review.

The review looks at loans and formal loan commitments as well as any asset such as real estate, stocks and bonds taken as debts previously contracted by supervised institutions and shared by three or more of them.

The regulators said total shared commitments were $2.5 trillion in 2011, up less than 1 percent from 2010 while total shared loans outstanding were down $93 billion to $1.1 trillion.

The Fed, along with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Office of Thrift Supervision, said while "credit quality improved significantly" since 2009, the percentage of so-called criticized and classified assets, which include those rated "substandard, doubtful and loss," remains high.

According to the review, criticized loans continue to stay high compared to levels before the financial crisis, but dropped more than 28 percent from 2010.

"Industry groups demonstrating significant reductions in criticized levels were real estate and construction, media and telecom, and finance and insurance," the Fed said.