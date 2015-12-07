Wall Street posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging as data showed U.S. consumer confidence soaring to a more than 16-year high.
WASHINGTON Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), was awarded a contract worth more than $354 million for 29 MH-60R helicopters, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The Defense Department's daily digest of major contract awards said the contract was "for funding for the Navy's fifth program year" for the helicopters and to "fund associated program and logistics support."
It added that the work was expected to be completed by the end of 2017.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Rigby)
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the year.