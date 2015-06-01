A car crashed into a terminal building at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, injuring the two occupants and a child pedestrian, a fire official said.

The sports sedan breached the stucco wall of a utility room at the upper level of the Terminal 7 departures area, Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesman Brian Humphrey said on Twitter.

The 9-year-old female was taken to a regional Trauma Center in a critical condition, Humphrey said. The driver and a passenger were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Video captured by a passing motorist showed the rear end of the sedan, its back lights blinking, sticking out of a wall flanked by emergency workers, vehicles and luggage carts.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Richard Pullin)