CHICAGO The publisher of the Orange County Register will start a paper in early 2014 covering Los Angeles County in California, according to a report in the Orange County Register.

The new paper will be called the Los Angeles Register and will be published seven days a week, the report said. No specific date was set for the paper's launch.

The Orange County Register's existing staff will be used for the new paper.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Vicki Allen)