Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (L) pose for photographers during a ceremony unveiling Lott's portrait in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington in this September 16, 2009, file photo. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/Files

JACKSON, Mississippi Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott is being treated in a Mississippi hospital for a ruptured appendix, a former aide said on Thursday.

Mississippi radio station WLOX said Lott, 71, was in fair condition. Supervisor Chris Nail at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, confirmed that Lott was a patient but declined to disclose any details, citing patient privacy rights.

Lott's former aide, Lee Youngblood, said he spoke to the former Senator's family members, who told him Lott's appendix had burst.

"I don't know how long he's going to be in the hospital, but he's expected to recover," Youngblood said.

Lott, a Republican and native of Pascagoula, Mississippi, spent 34 years in Congress before retiring in 2007. He works for a Washington-based lobbying firm, Breaux Lott Leadership Group.

Youngblood said he did not know precisely when Lott was admitted to the hospital.

