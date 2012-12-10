PHOENIX Lottery officials on Monday identified a Phoenix-area man who claimed half of a record $587.5 million Powerball jackpot, putting an end to the man's hopes of remaining anonymous.

Matthew Good, who had previously been described only as a married, Phoenix-area man in his 30s, was named by officials in response to public records requests. Last week he declined to participate in a news conference announcing his winning ticket, telling officials that he preferred to remain anonymous.

Good, who purchased the winning ticket from a food store near his home, has opted to take a $192 million cash payout before taxes rather than an annuity to be paid out over 30 years, lottery spokeswoman Karen Bach said.

He will split the prize from the November 28 drawing with a Missouri couple, Mark and Cindy Hill, who claimed their share a week ago.

The lottery, which is played in 42 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, had not seen a winner for two months, leading to a swollen jackpot and a ticket-buying frenzy.

"We are extremely grateful and feel fortunate to now have an increased ability to support our charities and causes," Good said on Friday in a statement that did not have his name. "Obviously, this has been incredibly overwhelming and we have always cherished our privacy."

(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Bill Trott)