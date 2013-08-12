NEW YORK Sixteen county maintenance department workers from New Jersey submitted the second winning ticket on Monday in the $448 million Powerball lottery, officials said.

The group from Ocean County, on the Jersey shore, was presented with a check for $86,054,355, their share of the jackpot after taxes, lottery officials said.

They produced the second of three winning tickets to the jackpot. The first winner who came forward last week was a Minnesota engineer, Paul White, and the final holder has not yet stepped forward publicly.

Several of the winning members of the Ocean County Vehicle Maintenance Department, nicknamed "Ocean 16," had been hard hit last year by Superstorm Sandy, lottery officials said.

"They are a great group of people, many of whom will continue to work at their jobs for an extended period of time," said Judith Drucker, a spokeswoman with the New Jersey Lottery.

They will be publicly introduced on Tuesday at a news conference in Toms River, New Jersey, lottery officials said.

Their winning ticket was purchased at an Acme Markets store in the New Jersey shore town of Little Egg Harbor. The third as-yet unclaimed winning ticket was sold at a Super Stop & Shop supermarket in South Brunswick, New Jersey, officials said.

The Ocean County group waited several days to come forward after realizing they had won last Wednesday's drawing and continued to show up for work, according to the county department's director Jim Pine.

"They are a very close-knit group," Pine told Reuters last week. "They are just an outstanding group of people."

The winning numbers were the Powerball number of 32 and numbers 5-25-30-58-59. The odds of winning the jackpot were about one in 175 million.

Powerball tickets are sold in 43 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Five states - Kansas, Maryland, Delaware, North Dakota and Ohio - allow the winners to remain anonymous, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

