Turkey hopes discounts, fuel subsidies can reverse 30 percent tourism plunge
BERLIN Turkey expressed hopes on Friday for a revival of its tourism industry after security concerns caused a 30 percent drop in foreign visitors and revenues last year.
After two straight weeks with no winner, the Mega Millions Friday night jackpot topped expectations and jumped to $297 million, with a cash option of $158 million.
Officials said last week they were expecting Friday's prize, which will be drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, to total $257 million.
The largest haul in history was $656 million, won in March 2012 and split between three winning ticket holders in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.
More recently, an anonymous ticket holder in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, won $189 million on October 1, according to the lottery's website, www.megamillions.com.
The increase in prize values is partly because of rule changes lottery officials instituted on October 22, aimed at creating bigger and faster-growing jackpots.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Gunna Dickson)
LONDON Queen Elizabeth unveiled a memorial on Thursday to British armed forces and civilians who served during recent wars in the Gulf, Afghanistan and Iraq and their work "to bring peace and stability".
BANGKOK About 30 elephants took part in the opening of Thailand's annual elephant polo tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.